Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Monday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. M…
For the drive home in Columbus: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures in Co…
Columbus's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 29F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. Th…
Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degr…
Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's t…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Columbus will be cool tomorrow. The forecast c…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …