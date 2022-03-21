Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 31F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Columbus, with forecast models showing 29 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.