This evening's outlook for Columbus: Rain. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
For the drive home in Columbus: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures in Co…
Columbus's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 29F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. Th…
Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degr…
Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's t…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. M…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Columbus will be cool tomorrow. The forecast c…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today.…