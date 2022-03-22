Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Decreasing cloudiness and windy. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Columbus, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 29 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.