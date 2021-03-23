Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbus area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
