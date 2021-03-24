Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
