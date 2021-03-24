Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.