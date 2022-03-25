Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Mostly clear skies. Low 26F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1pm Tuesday for parts of eastern Nebraska. See when the rain and snow will come to an end and who will see the strongest winds in our updated forecast.
While it will be very windy in the eastern third of Nebraska today, winds will be much lighter out west. Temps will be very different across the state this weekend. See what's in store for our area.
Watch now: Strong winds and chilly conditions for all of Nebraska Wednesday. Rain/snow mix lingers for Lincoln and Omaha
Most of the state will be dry today, but scattered rain and snow showers will continue for far eastern Nebraska. See when all the activity will finally exit and when we'll catch a break from the wind.
The rain and snow are gone, but cold conditions will linger for far eastern Nebraska. Winds will be lighter today, but will pick up again for many Friday. Track all the changes in our updated forecast.
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We'll se…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The rain and snow are just about gone, but chilly conditions will persist throughout the day. That will be changing in the days ahead. See how much we'll warm up this weekend in our updated forecast.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a…