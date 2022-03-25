 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Mostly clear skies. Low 26F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

