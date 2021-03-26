Columbus's evening forecast: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbus area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
