Columbus's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 30F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It look…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are e…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highe…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Rain. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Cool, 40 d…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will…
Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees.…
Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …