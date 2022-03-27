For the drive home in Columbus: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
