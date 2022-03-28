Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.