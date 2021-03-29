This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Tuesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It look…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are e…
Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highe…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Rain. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Cool, 40 d…
Columbus's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 30F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are exp…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 de…
For the drive home in Columbus: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Columbus. It looks…
Columbus's evening forecast: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Gusty winds an…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.