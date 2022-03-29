This evening's outlook for Columbus: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by windy conditions and a few showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Columbus will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
