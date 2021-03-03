Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
