Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Columbus. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

