Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
