 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Cloudy and windy with a few snow showers scattered about the area by midnight. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News