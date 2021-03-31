Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Clear. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbus area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.