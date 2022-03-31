This evening in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 24F. NNE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Friday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
