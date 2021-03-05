Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.