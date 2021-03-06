This evening in Columbus: A few clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
