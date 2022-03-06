 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Cloudy. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Monday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

