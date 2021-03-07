Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Columbus. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.