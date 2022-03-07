Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
