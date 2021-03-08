Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Columbus will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.