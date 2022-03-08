 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm

Watch now: Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm

Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News