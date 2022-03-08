This evening's outlook for Columbus: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
