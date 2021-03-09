For the drive home in Columbus: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 47F. SE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
