May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.