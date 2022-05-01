May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Monday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.