May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

