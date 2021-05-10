Columbus's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Models are su…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecast…
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Today's con…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
This evening in Columbus: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 38F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfa…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees to…
Columbus's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Columb…