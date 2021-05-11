Columbus's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
