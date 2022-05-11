Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
