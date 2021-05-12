For the drive home in Columbus: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
