Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Thunderstorms and gusty winds in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 54F. WSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
