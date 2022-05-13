Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Columbus. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
