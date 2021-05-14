Columbus's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Models are su…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today…
This evening in Columbus: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 38F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfa…
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s t…
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Th…
Columbus's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. I…
Columbus's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s …