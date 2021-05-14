 Skip to main content
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

Local Weather

