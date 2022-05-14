Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Columbus. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
