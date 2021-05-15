For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
