Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several areas of the state saw wind gusts of over 80 mph, leading to downed trees and power poles, overturned trucks and center pivots, and damage to structures, including the rodeo grounds in Burwell.
As a cold front pushes across the state, storms look likely this afternoon and evening and some are expected to be severe. Here's the latest information on the threats and when storms are most likely.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in central and eastern Nebraska today, but greater threat for Thursday
Not only will temps be in record territory, but stormy conditions are expected for the central and eastern part of the state Wednesday and Thursday. Here's the latest on the severe threats and timing.
A large wall of dust swept over parts of Nebraska Thursday, creating near-zero visibility on state highways.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa until 10 p.m. Thursday. Here's everything you need to know about the stormy evening ahead.
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps what happened Thursday in central and eastern Nebraska, discusses our brief dry stretch, and looks ahead to our next cold front Sunday in our latest forecast.
Many areas of eastern Nebraska are in an enhanced risk of severe weather Thursday night.
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Thunderstorms and gusty winds in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Potenti…