May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

