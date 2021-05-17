For the drive home in Columbus: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
