Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 58F. ENE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
