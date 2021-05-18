 Skip to main content
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Columbus. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

