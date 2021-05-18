This evening in Columbus: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Columbus. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. There is only a …
Today's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Models ar…
Columbus's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. The area will se…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. …
Columbus will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 de…
- Updated
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
For the drive home in Columbus: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is …
Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…