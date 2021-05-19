May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Columbus folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.