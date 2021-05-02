This evening in Columbus: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Columbus, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
