May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 37F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbus area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.