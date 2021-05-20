 Skip to main content
May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

