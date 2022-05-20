 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

