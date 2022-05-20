Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Most will stay dry Monday, but as a cold front moves into Nebraska, rain is looking more likely for Tuesday. Some storms could be severe. A look at the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely this evening for many across Nebraska with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of southeastern Nebraska until midnight. Hail and damaging wind are expected in spots. Full details and the latest timing in our updated forecast.
Several areas of the state saw wind gusts of over 80 mph, leading to downed trees and power poles, overturned trucks and center pivots, and damage to structures, including the rodeo grounds in Burwell.
Watch now: One cold front this evening and another Friday will bring rain and much cooler temperatures to Nebraska
Hot and windy for many in Nebraska today, but showers and storms will return this evening and Friday with not one, but two cold fronts. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Isolated showers and storms today, but a better chance of rain and possibly record breaking heat Thursday
Wednesday will be much quieter across Nebraska than Tuesday, but the lull may not last long. Another cold front is on the way. Very warm ahead of it and storms behind it. Here's your updated forecast.
Already cooler today than yesterday, but the coldest air is yet to come. Rain chances sticking around as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
A large wall of dust swept over parts of Nebraska Thursday, creating near-zero visibility on state highways.
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees.…