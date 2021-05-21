Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Saturday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
