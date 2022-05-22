May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.